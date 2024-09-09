New search opens for plane carrying 3 that crashed in Michigan’s Lake Superior in 1968

A high-tech boat outfitted with sonar and cameras is trying to try to solve the mystery of a 1968 plane crash that killed three people in Michigan’s Lake Superior. Seat cushions and pieces of stray metal have washed ashore over decades in the Upper Peninsula. But the wreckage of the plane, and the remains of the three men, have never been found. A autonomous vessel is in Lake Superior this week. Boats from Michigan Tech University are also involved. The effort is being organized by a coalition of government agencies, universities and others interested in autonomous technologies.

