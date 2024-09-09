Poland’s cybersecurity experts foil Russian and Belarussian attacks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s security officials say they have foiled cyberattacks and online blackmail attempts by groups acting for Russian and Belarusian services. Poland has registered up to 1,000 online attacks daily targeting government institutions and agencies and has linked them to its support for neighboring Ukraine in its 2 1/2-year war against Russia’s invasion. The digital affairs minister said Monday that the group that was broken up was seeking access to information in state and individual companies with the goal of blackmailing them.

