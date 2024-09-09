There’s no butter in apple butter, but it spreads deliciously

For many of us, fall cooking has to include apples. AP food writer Katie Workman suggests apple butter for that hit of autumn flavor. You can use it in many ways, particularly as a spread. There’s no butter in apple butter, whose name refers to its consistency. Apple butter is similar to apple sauce except it is cooked longer and ends up thicker. Use any kind of apples, but softer apples like McIntosh, Fuji or Yellow Delicious will cook down faster.

