Trump signals support for reclassifying pot as a less dangerous drug, in line with Harris’ position

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has signaled support for a potentially historic federal policy shift to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. His opponent in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, has also supported the federal policy change. The commonality reflects a big shift toward broad public support for legalization in recent years and comes shortly before the two will meet in a pivotal debate on Tuesday. Trump’s social media post sets up the possibility that he could criticize Harris for her past cannabis prosecutions when she was district attorney in San Francisco. It marks the first time that both major-party presidential candidates support broad cannabis reform.

