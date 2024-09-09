US investigating reports that some Jeep SUVs and pickups can catch fire after engines are turned off

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating reports that the engines can catch fire on some Jeep SUVs and pickup trucks with the ignition turned off. The probe covers more than 781,000 Wranglers and Gladiators from the 2021 through 2023 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has nine complaints of engine fires from owners including one injury. A majority of the reports say fires began in the passenger side of the engine compartment. The agency says a fire with the ignition off can increase the risk of injuries or property damage. The agency said it’s opening the investigation to determine the cause and scope of the problem and how often it happens. A message was left Monday seeking comment from Jeep maker Stellantis.

