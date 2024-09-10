4 candidates remain in the race to lead the UK’s Conservative Party

LONDON (AP) — British lawmaker Mel Stride became the second candidate to be kicked out of the Conservative Party leadership contest. That leaves four contenders still running to lead the party after its catastrophic election defeat. Stride garnered just 16 votes in a ballot of Conservative lawmakers, finishing last of five contenders. The four remaining contenders are Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat. They will make pitches to delegates at the Conservative Party conference in early October. Lawmakers will then whittle their number down to two. After that, party members across the country will vote to pick a winner, who will be announced Nov. 2.

