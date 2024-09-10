A Boeing strike is looking more likely. The union president expects workers to reject contract offer

There might be a strike at Boeing this week after all. The president of the machinists’ union local district in Seattle says he expects workers to vote down a contract negotiated by the union and the company. Voting takes place Thursday and covers about 33,000 workers, most of them in Washington state. The tentative agreement would give workers 25% raises over four years and a promise that Boeing’s next new airplane will be built by union members in Washington. Unlike strikes at airlines, a walkout at Boeing wouldn’t result in canceled flights. It would, however, shut down production and leave Boeing with no jets to deliver to the airlines that ordered them.

