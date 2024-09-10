Former Northern Ireland unionist leader pleads not guilty to sex offense charges

LONDON (AP) — The former leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest unionist party has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and other sexual offenses. Ex-Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson faces one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency and 13 indecent assault charges involving two alleged victims between 1985 and 2008. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting the alleged crimes. A trial was scheduled for March 2025. Donaldson resigned as DUP leader after he was arrested. As the party’s leader between 2021 and 2023, he was the most powerful figure in Northern Ireland’s unionist movement.

