Gadsden High School enforces temporary clothing ban

EL PASO, Texas -- Gadsden High School sent out a message to parents yesterday informing them of a temporary ban on certain colors and clothing for students due to a heightened visibility of gang-affiliated clothing outside the school.

"Effective immediately, students are not permitted to wear the following colors: blue, red, or purple. Additionally, we ask that students avoid wearing items associated with gang affiliations, such as caps or bandanas in any color, and decorative belt buckles."

According to a press release Gadsden ISD says this "is not a reflection of daily incidents at Gadsden High School or throughout the district." There was one fight Monday morning that stemmed from an incident at last Friday's football game.

Gadsden ISD recently increased their security at Santa Teresa Middle School due to an increase in physical altercations.

ABC-7 will have updates on the story as more information comes in.