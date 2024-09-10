Israeli defense chief says a temporary truce with Hamas is possible. Ending the war is another story
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says the window is closing on an opportunity to reach a temporary cease-fire deal with the Hamas militant group. Yoav Gallant told reporters that conditions are ripe for at least a six-week pause in fighting that would include the release of many of the hostages held in Gaza. He wouldn’t commit to a permanent end to the fighting, however — something that Hamas has demanded. He says “Israel should achieve an agreement that will bring about a pause for six weeks and bring back hostages.” He says after that period, “we maintain the right to operate and achieve our goals – including the destruction of Hamas.”