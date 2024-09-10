Kamala Harris gives abortion rights advocates the debate answer they’ve longed for in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden had given bumbling remarks about abortion on the debate stage, it was widely viewed as a missed opportunity — a failure, even — on a powerful and motivating issue for Democrats at the ballot box. The difference was stark, then, on Tuesday night, when Vice President Kamala Harris gave a forceful defense of abortion rights during her presidential debate with Republican Donald Trump. Harris conveyed the dire medical situations women have found themselves in since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion in 2022. Harris quickly placed blamed directly on Trump, who recalibrated the Supreme Court to the conservative majority that issued the landmark ruling during his term.

