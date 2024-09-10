Man charged with plotting to attack a Jewish center in New York was in Canada on a student visa

NANAIMO, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian authorities say a Pakistani man arrested last week in Quebec and accused of plotting to attack a Jewish center in Brooklyn came to Canada on a student visa. Canada’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was granted a student visa in May 2023 and arrived in Toronto in June of that year. Authorities in the U.S. allege Khan planned to use guns and knives to carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that sparked the latest conflict in the Middle East.

