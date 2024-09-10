Presidential candidates challenge election result in Algeria after vote-counting discrepancies

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The two opposition candidates who ran in Algeria’s election are challenging the result and calling into question President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s landslide victory. Islamist Abdellali Hassani Cherif and socialist Youcef Aouchiche on Tuesday filed appeals with Algeria’s Constitutional Court while harshly rebuking election officials and disputing the vote count. The challenge followed earlier claims from all three campaigns of irregularities, including Tebboune’s. Algerian law provides the court ten days from the announcement of provisional election results to rule on the appeals. A verdict could require the election authority to recalculate each candidate’s totals without calling into question Tebboune’s victory,

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.