Swiss appeals court convicts Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan of rape, overruling a lower court

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss appeals court has found noted Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan guilty of rape and sexual coercion nearly 16 years ago and sentenced him to a year in prison. The verdict overrules an acquittal handed down by a lower court in March last year. In a written ruling Tuesday, the appeals court in Geneva sentenced the 62-year-old Swiss citizen to a three-year prison term, of which two years were suspended. Ramadan was ordered to pay damages to the the plaintiff as well as legal and other fees totaling more than 100,000 Swiss francs (about $118,000).

