Weight-loss drug Saxenda effective for kids as young as 6, study shows

A drug approved to treat obesity in adults and teens is safe and effective for use in kids as young as 6, when combined with diet and exercise. That’s according to a new study on liraglutide, which is sold as Saxenda. A new small study shows that it lowered body mass, slowed weight gain and improved health markers in kids ages 6 through 11. New research was presented Tuesday at a medical conference and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk is asking U.S. regulators to expand approval of the medication for kids in that age group. Experts cautioned that doctors and parents need to consider side effects and be careful about widely prescribing the drug.

