Albania’s former prime minister Sali Berisha is formally charged with corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha says he has been formally charged with corruption in connection with a property deal, describing the move as politically motivated. In October, prosecutors publicly put him under investigation for allegedly abusing his post to help his son-in-law, Jamarber Malltezi, privatize public land to build 17 apartment buildings in the capital, Tirana. Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party, has been under house arrest since December after he violated a previous requirement to check in with the authorities every two weeks. He was also barred from traveling abroad. Malltezi has also been charged.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.