Federal judge temporarily blocks Utah social media laws aimed to protect children

A federal judge in Utah temporarily blocked social media access laws aimed at protecting children’s mental health and privacy. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby issued a preliminary injunction against these laws on Tuesday. The laws would have required social media companies to verify users’ ages and limit features for Utah children. They were set to take effect on Oct. 1 but will be blocked pending the case outcome. The Utah legislature passed these laws to replace those challenged as unconstitutional in 2023. Judge Shelby stated the state hadn’t shown a compelling interest in violating First Amendment rights.

