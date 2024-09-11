Mississippi man found not guilty of threatening Republican US Sen. Roger Wicker

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A jury has cleared a Mississippi man on a charge of threatening to kill Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker during a confrontation with one of Wicker’s relatives. Six women and six men deliberated about an hour and a half Tuesday before unanimously finding William Carl Sappington not guilty of threatening to injure or kill a United States official. His attorney, Tom Levidiotis, says federal prosecutors failed to prove the alleged threat was credible. Sappington had been jailed since he was arrested in May 2023, days after going to the home of the senator’s second cousin. He was released after the verdict.

