Mom, brother, grandfather and caregivers are charged with starving 7-year-old disabled boy to death

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A mother, grandfather, adult brother and two caregivers in Florida have been charged with the starvation death of a 7-year-old disabled boy. The child had bones poking through his skin when he was found dead last year on Christmas. Broward County prosecutors say Deonte Atwell weighed only 7 pounds and was probably already dead when police and paramedics went to the family home and found him. The boy’s mother, 21-year-old brother and his caregiver are all charged with first-degree murder. His grandfather is charged with manslaughter. The owner of the agency that employed the caregiver is charged with third-degree murder.

