The Mississippi River is running low again. It’s a problem for farmers moving beans and grain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The water level of the Mississippi River is unusually low for the third straight year, forcing barge companies to put limits on how much cargo they can carry and cutting into farm profits. It was just two months ago that much of the Mississippi River was above flood stage north of St. Louis. Since then, the river level has dropped steadily. The area south of St. Louis has been hit especially hard, mirroring low-water concerns that began around this same time of year in both 2022 and 2023. As part of the fallout, barge companies are limiting cargo to prevent barges from potentially getting stuck. That means less profit for farmers.

