Trump cited Hungary’s Orbán as an example of foreign support during debate

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has praised Hungary’s autocratic leader, further fanning concerns that Trump embraces anti-democratic forces around the world. During Tuesday’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump expressed the mutual admiration he shares with Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s prime minister who has cozied up with Russia and China and became a thorn in the side of his allies. Orbán is a right-wing populist and the European Union’s longest-serving leader and has become an icon to some U.S. conservatives for championing what he calls “illiberal democracy.” He has also openly endorsed Trump, and claimed he will be able to quickly bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

