US-based researchers win $1 million prize for their work on face recognition

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Four scientific researchers working in the United States are sharing a $1 million prize from a Portuguese foundation for their work on how the human brain distinguishes faces, shapes and colors. The Champalimaud Foundation said in a statement Wednesday that the winners of the Vision Award 2024 have driven significant progress in the field of visual neuroscience, bringing new understanding of facial recognition processes as well as new approaches to vision disorders. It said their research has paved the way for the treatment of such visual problems as dyslexia, and improves understanding of how to combat cognitive decline, including dementia.

