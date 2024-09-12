$10,000 literary award named for the late author Gabe Hudson goes to Ayana Mathis’ ‘The Unsettled’

NEW YORK (AP) — A $10,000 literary award named for the late author and editor Gabe Hudson has been established by the publisher McSweeney’s, where Hudson once worked. The inaugural winner of Ayana Mathis’ “The Unsettled” was announced Thursday on what would have been Hudson’s 53rd birthday. He died last year from complications due to undiagnosed diabetes. Hudson published two books, the story collection “Dear Mr. President” and the novel “Gork the Teenage Dragon,” and was widely known for his support of other writers. The prize honors the best second work of fiction of the previous year and was decided upon by a four-judge panel.

