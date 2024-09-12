After docs about Taylor Swift and Brooke Shields, filmmaker turns her camera to NYC psychics

Filmmaker Lana Wilson had never thought much about psychics. But the morning after Election Day in 2016, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, she found herself drawn towards a sign that promised “$5 psychic readings” and wandered in. It would set her on a seven-year journey to make a documentary about this strange and misunderstood tradition, “Look Into My Eyes,” which expands in theaters this week. In the interim, she’d make high profile films about high profile subjects: Taylor Swift and Brooke Shields, both of which informed her latest. She “realized that I had a lot in common with the psychics.”

