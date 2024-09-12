Arkansas county jail and health provider agree to $6 million settlement over detainee’s 2021 death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A county in western Arkansas and a health provider have agreed to a $6 million settlement with the family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a local jail. An attorney for the family of Larry Eugene Price Jr. said Thursday that Sebastian County and Turn Key Health Clinics LLC each agreed to pay $3 million. The lawsuit was filed last year over Price’s 2021 death. Price died after being held a little over a year at the facility awaiting trial on a terroristic threatening charge. Price’s attorney says the family hoped the settlement would send a powerful message to other jails.

