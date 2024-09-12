Austria carries out raids against 72 alleged Islamic extremists ahead of 9/11 anniversary

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian security forces carried out raids against 72 alleged Islamic extremists this week ahead of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States. Officials cited the potential for copycat violence on the date of the plane hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people. The raids occurred across the European country on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s anniversary, because the 2001 tragedy remains symbolic for extremists. That’s according to the Austrian Directorate of State Security and Intelligence. The raids came a month after authorities foiled a plot to attack planned Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. Austrian officials say the main suspect was inspired by the Islamic State group.

