Biden calls the landmark Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling the Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement. Biden wrote and championed the law when he was a U.S. senator. It was signed into law in 1994 and turns 30 years old on Friday. At a White House event on Thursday to mark the anniversary, Biden announced new efforts to address online harassment and abuse, along with housing issues faced by many survivors when they try to escape abusers. The law sought to shift the national narrative around domestic violence, which was treated as a private matter best left alone, and provide support for survivors and hold their abusers accountable.

