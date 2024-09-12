California governor signs a bill bringing back harsh penalties for smash-and-grab robberies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday bringing back tough criminal penalties targeting large-scale stealing schemes and smash-and-grab robberies. The new law requires prosecutors to start imposing harsher sentences again for those who damage or destroy property valued at more than $50,000 while committing a felony. A similar law expired in 2018, and the new law will be sunset by 2030. Proponents said it is a crucial tool to go after smash-and-grabs that have become a crisis in California and elsewhere. Opponents said the law is too sweeping and would result in more people behind bars.

