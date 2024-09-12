Early childhood development nonprofit Brilliant Detroit set to expand nationally

Brilliant Detroit, the early childhood education nonprofit that supports children in underserved communities “from belly to 8,” plans to expand its unique neighborhood-based holistic model beyond The Motor City. Cindy Eggleton, Brilliant Detroit CEO, told The Associated Press that her group will branch out to three additional cities – Philadelphia, Chicago and Cleveland – starting next year and will change the group’s name to Brilliant Cities. The group currently operates 24 neighborhood hubs in Detroit that help underserved families get their children ready for kindergarten and make sure that the children read at grade level through the third grade.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.