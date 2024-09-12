Hungary prepared to sue EU executive for border protection costs, minister says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary is exploring legal avenues for forcing the European Union’s executive commission to reimburse it for funds it has spent on border protection. The move potentially deepens a conflict with the EU over Hungary’s restrictive immigration and asylum policies. Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, government minister Gergely Gulyás said Hungary is prepared to sue the European Commission to force reimbursement of the border protection costs, which he estimated to be 2 billion euros. He also reiterated threats to provide free bus travel to the EU’s headquarters in Brussels for asylum seekers. Hungary’s staunchly anti-immigration government has long been at odds with the EU over its restrictive policy on providing protection for refugees and asylum seekers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.