WNBA and Aces file motions to dismiss Dearica Hamby’s lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA and Aces have filed motions to dismiss former Las Vegas player Dearica Hamby’s federal lawsuit that alleges mistreatment over her pregnancy. Hamby filed the suit about a month ago. She alleges the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, resulting in her January 2023 trade to the Los Angeles Sparks. Hamby is an All-Star for the third time in four seasons. She’s averaging career highs of 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds this season. The league and team filed their motions to dismiss on Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.