Skip to Content
News

After storms like Francine, New Orleans rushes to dry out

KVIA
By
New
Published 2:40 PM

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Francine suddenly dropped an incredible amount of rain on New Orleans. Water rose fast in some spots. Gravity works against the sewer system. The city relies on a complex drainage system of canals and pumps to get the water out. They are necessary to get the water past levees and up into Lake Pontchartrain. A big threat is a storm that sits over the city and dumps massive amounts of rain. The system can generally remove an inch of rain in the first hour and a half-inch each hour after that.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content