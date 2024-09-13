Alabama opposes defense attorneys’ request to film nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is opposing a request to film the state’s next execution by nitrogen gas in an attempt to help courts evaluate whether the new method is humane. The request is to record the scheduled Sept. 26 execution of Alan Miller. It was filed by lawyers for another man who faces the death penalty, Carey Dale Grayson. Grayson’s attorneys say a recording would provide an accurate record of how the execution method works. The Alabama attorney general’s office asked a U.S. district judge Friday to deny the request. The Department of Corrections commissioner says he has security and other concerns about having a camera and videographer in the death chamber or witness rooms.

