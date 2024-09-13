Bill would ban sports betting ads during games and forbid bets on college athletes
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A federal bill has been proposed to ban in-game advertising and bets on college athletes. Congressman Paul Tonko of New York and Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced the bill Thursday. They say the rapid expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S. since 2018 has been harmful. The measure also would forbid the use of credit cards to fund online gambling accounts. The gambling industry opposes the measure, saying it is already self-regulating to protect customers. The National Council on Problem Gambling says gambling problems may increase with the growth of sports betting across America.