Bomb threats close schools and offices after Trump spread false rumors about Haitians in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Bomb threats have prompted the evacuation of schools and government buildings for a second day in an Ohio community that has been the focus of unwanted attention over false rumors that Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating pets and waterfowl. An emailed threat on Friday said bombs would be detonated at Springfield City Hall, four schools, an office of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a licensing bureau. City spokesperson Karen Graves says a second email threatened officials by name. No explosives were found. Former President Donald Trump and his campaign, including running mate JD Vance, amplified debunked claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield.

