Bullfighting returns to Ciudad Juarez this year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bullfighting is making a comeback this year in Ciudad Juarez.

Officials say the event will feature nationally recognized bullfighters from all over Mexico. Ticket bundles will also be available so you and your family can save money.

The first night of bullfighting is on October 4th at 8 p.m.

The second night is on October 18th at 8 p.m.

Third night is on November 3rd at 5 p.m.

The fourth and final night is on November 17th at 5 p.m.