Greek stationmaster suspended after 2 trains were ordered onto a collision course

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s railway company says a train stationmaster has been suspended after allegedly giving an order that would have placed two passenger trains on a head-on collision course on the same stretch of track on Athens’ suburban railway. The company, Hellenic Train, said the train drivers and another stationmaster at a different station stopped one of the trains shortly before it entered the single track. The incident comes 18 months after a similar mistake led to the worst railway disaster in Greek history, when 57 people were killed after when a passenger train smashed into an oncoming freight train which had been mistakenly placed on the same track.

