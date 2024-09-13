Police killing of an unarmed Nebraska man prompts officers to reconsider no-knock warrants

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska’s largest city are reevaluating their use of some no-knock search warrants after an unarmed Black man was killed by an officer while executing a no-knock warrant. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray says the use of standard entry no-knock warrants was suspended pending a full review of best practices. Officer Adam Vail was part of a SWAT team serving a warrant during a drug investigation last month when he fatally shot 37-year-old Cameron Ford. Vail said Ford charged at him without his hands visible. Officials declined to charge the officer, but advocates say Ford should have been taken into custody, not killed.

