Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers claim in an appeal that he was judged too quickly

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have filed an appeal claiming that the imprisoned FTX founder was the victim of a rush to judgment by a public that wrongly believed he was guilty before he was even arrested. The lawyers filed papers with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday asking a three-judge panel to reverse his conviction and assign the case to a new judge for a retrial. The fallen cryptocurrency mogul is serving a 25-year sentence after he was convicted in March of what a prosecutor said was one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history. A prosecutor’s spokesperson declined comment.

