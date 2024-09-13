Suddenly, after several seasons, Gary Oldman’s TV series ‘Slow Horses’ gets some Emmy love

NEW YORK (AP) — The TV series “Slow Horses” is a critical darling that only seems to have gained traction in the U.S. of late, now in its fourth season. Ignored at the Emmys for two seasons, it goes into Sunday’s telecast with nine nominations, including for best drama series. Its star, Gary Oldman, calls it “a slow burn.” Oldman plays the leader of a band of dejected British spies nicknamed the “Slow Horses” because they work at lowly Slough House, far from the gleaming center of power in London. “Slow Horses” is based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels and season five is almost finished.

