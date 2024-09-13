Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic Ocean and it’s forecast to stay away from land

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Gordon has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say it is expected to remain over open water for several days. Gordon formed during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season that began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. It is the season’s seventh named storm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

