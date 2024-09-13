US man sentenced to prison in Bermuda after pleading guilty to smuggling $1 million worth of drugs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for smuggling drugs into Bermuda. On Friday, The Royal Gazette reported that he pleaded guilty to smuggling over $1 million worth of marijuana, cocaine and heroin. The man, from Arizona, claimed he was manipulated into transporting the drugs. Authorities discovered the substances after he landed in Bermuda in November 2022. Officials found 18 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of heroin in his suitcase. The newspaper reported the man claimed he received the suitcase from someone else. He was supposed to deliver it to another person at his hotel.

