Vessel rescued in English Channel after emergency call to Dover, Delaware, instead of Dover, England

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police dispatchers in Delaware’s capital city are being lauded for helping direct rescuers to a boat foundering in the English Channel thousands of miles away. Dispatchers for the city of Dover found themselves at the center of an international rescue effort last month after receiving a call from an Albanian man who thought he was calling emergency personnel in Dover, England. Delaware authorities say the mix-up happened Aug. 27, when the man learned that his brother’s boat was sinking in the English Channel. Officials say the man did an internet search for “Dover Police Department” and wound up calling Delaware instead of England.

