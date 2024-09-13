Workers who assemble Boeing planes are on strike. Will that affect flights?

NEW YORK (AP) — A strike by some 33,000 Boeing machinists is impacting production of the company’s best-selling airplanes. The work stoppage shouldn’t affect flight availability if it doesn’t drag on for a long time. Airlines sometimes place orders for large numbers of planes, but the deliveries are usually spread over several years. The strike therefore isn’t likely to create a plane shortage at any particular airline. Some carriers might have to keep flying some of their older planes longer because the Boeing jets they bought to replace them will be delayed. However, Boeing stands to lose a lot of cash, at least in the short term.

