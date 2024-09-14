Bassi, Dorsey score first-half goals to help Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 4-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi scored in the 27th minute, Griffin Dorsey added a goal in first-half stoppage time adn the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 4-1 Saturday night.

Houston (12-8-8) is unbeaten in three consecutive games and has allowed just one goal over that span.

Real Salt Lake (13-7-8) has lost four of its last six games.

Bassi played a one-touched shot off a failed clearance that ricocheted off the ground and slipped inside the near post to give the Dynamo a 1-0 lead and Dorsey’s first-touch finish of a pass from Héctor Herrera made it 2-0 at halftime.

An own goal by Houston’s Erik Sviatchenko cut Real Salt Lake’s deficit to 2-1 in the 49th minute but Sebastian Kowalczyk, near the penalty spot, took a pass from Coco Carrasquilla and bent a right-footer inside the post in the 75th and Ezequiel Ponce scored on the counter-attack to make it 4-1 in the 80th minute.

