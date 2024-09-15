Top legal adviser to New York City mayor quits as investigations swell

NEW YORK (AP) — The top legal adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams resigned abruptly over the weekend, the latest sign of instability in the Democrat’s administration as it deals with multiple federal investigations. Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg resigned abruptly over the weekend, saying she can no longer effectively serve” in her position. The resignation comes days after the head of the NYPD resigned after federal investigators seized his phone. Other members of Mayor Eric Adams’ inner circle had their phones seized as part of a federal investigation, but not Zornberg’s. She is a former federal prosecutor.

