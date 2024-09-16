Defense questions police practices as 3 ex-officers stand trial in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Defense attorneys have tried to poke holes in Memphis police training practices during the trial of three former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. On Monday, attorneys for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith questioned Larnce Wright, who trained the officers and two others who have taken plea deals. He has testified that the three violated departmental policy in their interactions with Nichols. Wright acknowledged that the terms active and passive resistance are not written in the department manual. He also answered defense questions by saying handcuffs can be a deadly weapon against an officer. He agreed that poor training, fatigue and the effects of pepper spray could affect an officer’s performance.

