US imposes sanctions on a spyware firm behind a tool used to spy on dissidents and journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is placing new sanctions on a spyware firm and its executives after its tools were used to spy on journalists, dissidents and public officials around the world. The new penalties announced Monday by the Treasury Department target the Intellexa Consortium, a network of companies created by a former Israeli military officer. While based in Greece, the consortium has subsidiaries in Ireland, the British Virgin Islands, North Macedonia and Hungary. Officials say its Predator program was used to hack into the smartphones of unsuspecting people without them even having to click on a link or attachment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.