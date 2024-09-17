20 people die in a militia attack in restive northeastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local authorities say a militia attack has killed over a dozen villagers in northeastern Congo, the latest in a series of violent assaults targeting civilians. Rebels from the Cooperative for the Diversion of Congo killed at least 20 people with firearms and machetes in Fataki, a village in the territory of Djugu, the head of local administration said Tuesday. Eastern Congo has been torn by decadelong fighting between government forces and more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources. Violence has worsened in recent months as security forces battle the militias.

