6 die in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say six people have been killed in a landslide near Mexico City. The State of Mexico government said in a statement that the landslide on Monday night in Naucalpan also affected a house and school. The community is northwest of Mexico City. The victims were four men and two women. Another three people were injured and transported to a state hospital. The deaths in Naucalpan occurred a few days after another landslide killed nine people on Saturday in Jilotzingo which is west of Mexico City. The landslides and heavy rains have been pounding the State of Mexico since the start of the rainy season in late July.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.